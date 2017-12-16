Vocalist Shubha Mudgal upset with Air India, seeks refund

The vocalist took to twitter and questioned the airlines. “@airindiain What’s going on? You sell business class tickets. Turn the flight into an Economy flight. Don’t inform passengers. No refund. Refer AI 663,” Mudgal tweeted. The vocalist took to twitter and questioned the airlines. “@airindiain What’s going on? You sell business class tickets. Turn the flight into an Economy flight. Don’t inform passengers. No refund. Refer AI 663,” Mudgal tweeted.

POPULAR vocalist Shubha Mugdal on Saturday raised concerns against national career Air India after the airlines changed her business class ticket to an economy class ticket while she was on her way to Goa from Mumbai. The vocalist took to twitter and questioned the airlines. “@airindiain What’s going on? You sell business class tickets. Turn the flight into an Economy flight. Don’t inform passengers. No refund. Refer AI 663,” Mudgal tweeted.

The airlines replied within an hour and apologised for shifting the singer to economy class. “Ms. Mudgal we are extremely sorry for inconvenience caused to you. Due to operational reasons the aircraft had to be changed. Kindly DM us your PNR so that we can take the action for refund.Once again kindly accept our sincere apologies,” it tweeted.

An Air India official said, ” We have seen and replied to Miss Mudgal’s tweet. We were trying to ascertain whether her ticket was booked through a travel agent. It was.” He added that usually, the staff at the check in counter informs a business class passenger about change of equipment and the refund. He said that the airlines is looking into the matter.

Air India officials also said that they did not send any prior text message on the singer’s mobile regarding the change of equipment. However, they had tried to contact her but received no response from her side, Air India confirmed.

Mudgal remained unavailable for comment.

