Vladimir Putin greets Pranab Mukherjee, Narendra Modi on Republic Day

"With all my heart, I wish you good health and success, and to the friendly people of India – well-being and prosperity," Vladimir Putin said.

By: PTI | Moscow | Published:January 25, 2017 10:36 pm
Syria, Aleppo, Aleppo recapture, Vladimir Putin, Putin, Russia, Russia syria, Putin syria, Putin Aleppo recapture, kremlin, moscow, turkey, world news On the eve of Republic Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday greeted President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying special and privileged strategic partnership with India is an invariable priority in Russia’s foreign policy. (Source: AP Photo)

On the eve of Republic Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday greeted President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying special and privileged strategic partnership with India is an invariable priority in Russia’s foreign policy. “Over the decades of independent development, India has achieved impressive success in economic, social, scientific, technical and other spheres. Your country plays an important and constructive role in solving pressing issues of the regional and international agenda,” Putin said in a congratulatory message.

He said special and privileged strategic partnership with India is an invariable priority in Russia’s foreign policy. “I would like to reiterate our readiness to further strengthening of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas. In this respect, great importance is being attached to the implementation of the map of events dedicated to the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between our countries,” he added.

“With all my heart, I wish you good health and success, and to the friendly people of India – well-being and prosperity,” he added.

