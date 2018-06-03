Follow Us:
Sunday, June 03, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
VK Singh asks BJP workers to maximise use of NaMo app

By: PTI | Udaipur | Published: June 3, 2018 10:32:22 pm
Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh today asked the BJP workers to maximise the use of the NaMo app. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)
Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh today asked the BJP workers to maximise the use of the NaMo app, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official mobile application, and publicise it among people.

Speaking at a party programme in Udaipur, Singh said that the app was useful and people could get information and updates about the government’s work through it. The minister said that the party should reach out to the masses, tell them about the work done by the government and encourage the use of the NaMo app.

“If such efforts are made, there will be no problem in forming the state government again in the next elections,” Singh said. Rajasthan is among the three BJP-ruled states which go to polls later this year. The other two are Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

