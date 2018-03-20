Sidelined AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s husband Natarajan Maruthappa passes away

Natarajan Maruthappa passed away at the age of 76. Natarajan Maruthappa passed away at the age of 76.

Sidelined AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s husband Natarajan Maruthappa passed away at the age of 76 at a hospital in Chennai Tuesday midnight. Natarajan was admitted to Gleneagles Global hospital in Chennai on Sunday after complaints of chest infection. He was reportedly put on ventilator as his condition worsened on Monday.

Natarajan Maruthappa died due to multiple organ failure, said the authorities of Gleneagles Global Health City hospital, reports ANI. He had also undergone a liver and kidney transplant last year.

Sasikala, is currently lodged in central prison in Bengaluru serving a four-year imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

