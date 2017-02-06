Sasikala to become next Tamil Nadu CM: Here’s what all happened since yesterday

AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala after attending the party MLA’s meeting in which she was elected as AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM, at the party headquarters in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI Photo) AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala after attending the party MLA’s meeting in which she was elected as AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM, at the party headquarters in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam tendered his resignation, Sasikala Natarajan is now all set to take over the top post. Governor Vidyasagar Rao, accepting Panneerselvam’s resignation, asked him and his Council of Ministers to continue functioning until alternative arrangements were made. Ever since the announcement was made, there have not been any overt protests by party MLAs opposing an ‘inexperienced’ Sasikala’s ascent to the position. However, some voices of dissent were raised.

Expelled party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa voiced her opposition to the move citing Sasikala Natarajan’s ‘criminal background’. Sasikala is a co-accused in the disproportionate assets case which involved former chief minister J Jayalalithaa too. Jayalalithaa, who passed away on December 5 last year, was also sent to prison after she was convicted by a court in the case.

“It is condemnable to nominate or invite Sasikala Natarajan to be a Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu due to her criminal background. All criminal cases are pending and (she is) convicted,” Sasikala Pushpa said in a letter to PM Narendra Modi and Governor Vidyasagar Rao. Meanwhile, on Monday, it was announced that Supreme Court will announce its verdict in the case within a week. This is also expected to create impediments in Sasikala’s way.

AIADMK MP P Nagarajan carries a card with the pictures of the J Jayalalithaa and party’s general secretary VK Sasikala at the Parliament house for the budget session in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist AIADMK MP P Nagarajan carries a card with the pictures of the J Jayalalithaa and party’s general secretary VK Sasikala at the Parliament house for the budget session in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist

After the news of Panneerselvam’s resignation and Sasikala’s possible ascent to CM position surfaced, public reaction started pouring in on social media. As people expressed their shock, many political leaders also joined the bandwagon. On Monday, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram took to Twitter and said: ““It is the right of AIADMK MLAs to elect their leader. It is the right of the people to ask if the leader deserves to be CM. AIADMK and people of Tamil Nadu are now moving in opposite directions.”

The biggest opposition party in the state also reacted strongly to AIADMK’s decision questioning Sasikala’s credentials to be CM of the state citing her ‘lack of experience’. According to reports, DMK leader MK Stalin said that Sasikala was neither Jayalalithaa nor people’s choice.

AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala paying tribute at the memorial former Tamil Nadu C M C N Annadurai, on the leader’s 48th death anniversary in Chennai on Friday. PTI Photo AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala paying tribute at the memorial former Tamil Nadu C M C N Annadurai, on the leader’s 48th death anniversary in Chennai on Friday. PTI Photo

O Panneerselvam, who was made the state chief minister within hours of Jayalalithaa’s passing away on December 5, tendered his resignation on February 5 citing ‘personal reasons’. He also wrote a letter to both PM Narendra Modi and Governor Vidyasagar Rao thanking them for their cooperation. During his two-month tenure as CM, Panneerslvam administration dealt with tumultuous phase post-Jayalalithaa death and then massive protests demanding legalisation of age-old bull taming sport Jallikattu.

