Top stories at 9 am, Feb 10: Sasikala meets Governor, US judges reject Trump’s travel ban and more stories

VK Sasikala, AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, AIADMK general secretary

Sasikala stakes claim, OPS hopes for ‘good things’, all eyes on Raj Bhavan

As the power struggle within the ruling AIADMK shows no sign of abating, party general secretary V K Sasikala met Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao late on Friday and staked claim to form the government. The development followed soon after caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who launched a midnight rebellion against Sasikala on Tuesday, also held talks at Raj Bhavan. Uncertainty prevailed as the Governor did not divulge details on what he intends to do. However, there were indications that he would send a report to Delhi and could even seek legal opinion. Read more

In setback for Donald Trump, US judges reject travel ban

In a major blow to Donald Trump, a federal appeals court refused to reinstate a temporary travel ban the US president had ordered on people from seven Muslim-majority countries. Soon after the court’s ruling, Trump tweeted, “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!” Read more

GSTN rejects CAG’s request to name auditor, do an extra audit

Goods and Services Tax Network has rejected a request from the Comptroller and Auditor General to appoint an auditor as well as to conduct a supplementary audit as is being done presently for all government companies. The GSTN is a private limited company which was established in 2013 with an aim to provide IT infrastructure to all stakeholders for the implementation of the GST. The GSTN claimed that its Articles of Association do not “bestow” any right to either the state government or the Centre to “exercise control” over either the management or the policy of the GSTN. Read more

DLF seeks fresh approval from Haryana for land licence still in Robert Vadra firm’s name

Real Estate giant DLF has sought fresh approval from the Haryana government in a bid to renew a land development license. The two-year license, which was transferred to it by a company held by Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, for Rs 58 crore, had expired on December 14, 2016. According to sources in Haryana’s Town and Country Planning Department, they were examining the case to see whether the licence could be renewed. Read more

Track Demand Drafts used to convert old to new, RBI tells banks

Continuing its crackdown on illegitimate conversion of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, which reportedly occurred at various bank branches during the 50-day demonetisation window, the Reserve Bank of India has upped the ante by focusing on unusual transactions at bank branches, including those who received demand drafts (DD) made during that period using old currency notes and later cancelled them, thereby converting old notes into new. Read more

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd