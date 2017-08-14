Vizag to host conference on energy efficiency and conservation

The port city of Visakhapatnam will host a one-day national conference on August 18 to dwell on best practices so as to achieve potential energy saving of 1,32,000 million units across the country by 2018-19. The conference is being organised under the aegis of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statutory body under the Union power ministry, and will see participation from delegates from 29 states and Union Territories.

The power targets to achieve a monetary saving of Rs 53,000 crore through energy efficiency and conservation as part of the National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency, according to AP State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A Chandrasekhar Reddy.

In a release here today, he said deliberations at the seminar would focus on Ujala, LED street lighting national programme, demand side management in the agriculture sector, perform, achieve and trade (PAT) scheme for energy efficiency in the industrial sector, energy conservation building code and standards and labelling programme in the domestic sector.

“Under the Ujala scheme alone energy saving of one lakh million units, amounting to Rs 40,000 crore, is estimated to be achieved. Over 25 lakh street lights have been converted to LEDs, saving 9,000 million units of power and Rs 5,500 crore,” Reddy said.

The World Bank has ranked AP as the No. 1 state in the country in energy efficiency.

“We have completed distribution of 2.17 crore LED bulbs that could result in an energy saving of 1,709 million units and Rs 946 crore.

“Similarly, six lakh LED street lights have been installed in urban local bodies, easing them of a financial burden of Rs 86.45 crore, reducing power consumption by 133 MU power per annum,” he said.

The successful implementation of LED street lighting and Central Control and Monitoring System in Visakhapatnam would be showcased to delegates from 29 states and Union Territories attending the conference, the CEO added.

