Vizag-bound Andhra Pradesh Express catches fire, no casualties

Monday, May 21, 2018
According to officials, a woman passenger was the first to notice smoke in a washroom in the B-7 coach and alert the coach attendant.

By: Express News Service | Bhopal | Updated: May 22, 2018 3:41:10 am
Two coaches of the New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Express on Monday caught fire near Birlanagar station near Gwalior. All the passengers in the train escaped unhurt, railway officials said.

According to officials, a woman passenger was the first to notice smoke in a washroom in the B-7 coach and alert the coach attendant. As the fire began to spread to the adjacent S-6 coach, passengers pulled the emergency chain and alighted with their luggage.

The damaged coaches were later detached from the train, officials said, adding it left for its onward journey after four-hour delay. Officials said an inquiry had been ordered to find the cause of the fire.

