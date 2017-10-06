Vivekananda birthday: 25,000 Jharkhand youths to be employed, says Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Raghubar Das, Chief Minister of Jharkhand. PTI Photo Raghubar Das, Chief Minister of Jharkhand. PTI Photo

Altogether 25,000 youths of Jharkhand will be given employment on Swami Vivekananda’s birthday on January 12 next year by following the direction of Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Everyone’s assistance is required to achieve the ’25k abhian (campaign)’, an official release quoting Jharkhand Chief Secretary Rajbala Verma said here today.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Technical Higher Education & Skill Development, Verma called upon the heads of different companies to exchange views and prepare a clear work plan that would provide jobs to a large number of youth of Jharkhand.

She said that an international standard skill training center and trainers’ training center will be set up, so that the youth of the state would get a job anywhere in the world. The government’s effort is to generate employment in the state itself by training the youth in different sectors, she said, adding the government has already taken steps to set up industries.

Work has already begun in the first and second phases to set up 19 and 74 industries respectively, she said. Verma said that the chief minister has set a goal to train 50 lakh youth between the age group of 15 and 30 years. Addressing the CEOs of 34 companies, the chief secretary called upon them to become a partner with the state government for the state’s development.

The Secretary of Higher Education, Technical and Skill Development Ajay Kumar, said that MoUs worth Rs 3 lakh crore were signed in February’s Investment Summit. There is a goal of training 20 lakh youths by 2022, he said, adding that companies like Siemens have evinced interest to open skill centres.

