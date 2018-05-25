Follow Us:
Friday, May 25, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Latest News
  • Visva Bharati University convocation LIVE: PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina arrive, students chant ‘Modi, Modi’

Visva Bharati University convocation LIVE: PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina arrive, students chant ‘Modi, Modi’

Around 10,000 post-graduate and 1,000 PhD students of the Visva Bharati University — the only Central Univeersity which has the Prime Minister as its chancellor — will receive their certificates on Friday.

Written by Santanu Chowdhury , Curated by Shreyasi Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 11:54:58 am
Visva Bharati University convocation LIVE: PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina arrive, students chant 'Modi, Modi' Visva Bharati University convocation LIVE: PM Narendra Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, CM Mamat Banerjee and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on stage at the Visva Bharati University. (Express photo by Santanu Chowdhary)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are attending the convocation ceremony of the Visva Bharati University in West Bengal on Friday.

This will be the first time a West Bengal chief minister is attending the varsity’s convocation since Siddhartha Shankar Ray in the 1970s. In a break from tradition, Banerjee would be on the dais; Ray was not invited to the dais at the time. University Rector and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi are also present at the convocation.

Around 10,000 post-graduate and 1,000 PhD students of the Visva Bharati University — the only central University that has the Prime Minister as its Chancellor — will receive their certificates on Friday. Soon after the convocation, Mamata and the two prime ministers will inaugurate Bangladesh Bhavan, which has been set up on the university campus.

Live Blog

Visva Bharati Convocation: Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina, Mamata Banerjee arrive at the ceremony. Follow LIVE UPDATES below:

Highlights

    11:54 (IST) 25 May 2018
    PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina at Shantiniketan

    PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Shantiniketan.

    11:51 (IST) 25 May 2018

    West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha and party leader Mukul Roy also present at the event.

    11:48 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Students chant 'Modi-Modi' as he enters hall

    Students chanted 'Modi Modi' which is unprecedented in the convocation hall. Chaos broke out as students break barricades to get near to the stage. 

    11:48 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Mamata Banerjee welcomes PM Modi
    11:47 (IST) 25 May 2018
    PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina, Mamata Banerjee on stage

    PM Narendra Modi has entered the convocation ceremony venue along with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    Express photo by Shantanu Chowdhary
    11:43 (IST) 25 May 2018

    Welcome to our LIVE blog. Prime MinisterNarendra Modi along with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina is in West Bengal today for the convocation ceremony of the Vishva Bharati University. Modi and Hasina are scheduled to hold talks on various issues as well. Follow to get the latest updates.

    Visva Bharati Convocation 2018, Visva Bharati Awards, Visva Bharati University, Convocation, Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina, India Bangladesh Meet, Mamata Banerjee, west bengal, Keshri nath tripathi, Bangladesh bhavan Asaduzzaman Nur, the Bangladesh Cultural Minister visit the newly made Bangladesh Bhavan at Santiniketan on Thursday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

    Visva Bharati Convocation LIVE: The Bangladesh Bhavan will house a museum, auditorium, library and cafeteria. Modi and Hasina are scheduled to hold talks there after the inauguration. The two are likely to discuss issues like Teesta water-sharing, cross-border terrorism and the migration of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh, according to the sources.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts