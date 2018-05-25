Visva Bharati University convocation LIVE: PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina arrive, students chant ‘Modi, Modi’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are attending the convocation ceremony of the Visva Bharati University in West Bengal on Friday.
This will be the first time a West Bengal chief minister is attending the varsity’s convocation since Siddhartha Shankar Ray in the 1970s. In a break from tradition, Banerjee would be on the dais; Ray was not invited to the dais at the time. University Rector and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi are also present at the convocation.
Around 10,000 post-graduate and 1,000 PhD students of the Visva Bharati University — the only central University that has the Prime Minister as its Chancellor — will receive their certificates on Friday. Soon after the convocation, Mamata and the two prime ministers will inaugurate Bangladesh Bhavan, which has been set up on the university campus.
Highlights
PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Shantiniketan.
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha and party leader Mukul Roy also present at the event.
Students chanted 'Modi Modi' which is unprecedented in the convocation hall. Chaos broke out as students break barricades to get near to the stage.
PM Narendra Modi has entered the convocation ceremony venue along with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Prime MinisterNarendra Modi along with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina is in West Bengal today for the convocation ceremony of the Vishva Bharati University. Modi and Hasina are scheduled to hold talks on various issues as well. Follow to get the latest updates.