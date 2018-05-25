Visva Bharati University convocation LIVE: PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina arrive, students chant ‘Modi, Modi’

Visva Bharati University convocation LIVE: PM Narendra Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, CM Mamat Banerjee and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on stage at the Visva Bharati University. (Express photo by Santanu Chowdhary) Visva Bharati University convocation LIVE: PM Narendra Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, CM Mamat Banerjee and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on stage at the Visva Bharati University. (Express photo by Santanu Chowdhary)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are attending the convocation ceremony of the Visva Bharati University in West Bengal on Friday.

This will be the first time a West Bengal chief minister is attending the varsity’s convocation since Siddhartha Shankar Ray in the 1970s. In a break from tradition, Banerjee would be on the dais; Ray was not invited to the dais at the time. University Rector and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi are also present at the convocation.

Around 10,000 post-graduate and 1,000 PhD students of the Visva Bharati University — the only central University that has the Prime Minister as its Chancellor — will receive their certificates on Friday. Soon after the convocation, Mamata and the two prime ministers will inaugurate Bangladesh Bhavan, which has been set up on the university campus.