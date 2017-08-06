Visitors stopped at gate, tempers flare at Gurgaon condominium

Tenants said they tried to resolve the matter by offering to show identification for their guests. Tenants said they tried to resolve the matter by offering to show identification for their guests.

Guests who had come to visit single men and women living at one of the localities in Essel Towers, located on Gurgaon’s MG Road, received a rude shock on Friday evening, when guards of the complex allegedly denied them entry. The move led to a confrontation between the tenants and RWA members. In April, a similar notice was issued in another complex in Essel Towers.

The incident took place on Friday around 7 pm. The male guest of a 25-year-old resident of Pilot Court, who did not want to be named, was among those stopped at the entrance. “We went downstairs to speak to the guards when we found that several others who had come to visit their friends were not being allowed inside,” said the resident, who has been living in the locality for the last three years.

Tenants said they tried to resolve the matter by offering to show identification for their guests. “However, the RWA members became aggressive. Some of them started shoving us and one of the men accused us of encouraging prostitution… They threatened to complain to our landlords,” she added.

On Saturday, the RWA issued a notice: “Visitors other than immediate family members… are not allowed after 22.00 hours and before 08.00 hours (and not allowed to stay overnight).” It added that flats should be occupied by members of the same sex. The tenants responded: “We shall not provide proof of our relationship with our guests. Most of the tenants are fully grown adults with independent will.” RWA members could not be reached for a comment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App