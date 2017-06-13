Visiting maternal house in summer holidays: Kailash Vijayvargiya’s jab at Rahul Gandhi’s trip abroad

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (left) and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (left) and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Hours after Rahul Gandhi announced that he would be travelling abroad to meet his grandmother and family, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya took a dig at the Congress vice-president saying as a child, he would often go to his grandmother’s house during the summer vacation.

“Hum bhi bachche they jab garmi ki chhuttiyon mein nanihaal jaate the (We were children when we used to visit the grandmother’s house during the summer holidays),” the BJP leader was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Vijayvargiya added that the country and its farmers should not look towards Gandhi as the latter does politics to celebrate picnics.

“Rahul ji se aap desh ki ya kisaan ki chinta ki apeksha na karein wo raajneeti karte hain picnic manaane ke liye (Do not expect Rahul ji to care about the country or its farmers. He does politics to celebrate picnics),” he said.

Gandhi, who is poised to take over as the national president of the Congress party later this year, said in a tweet, “Will be travelling to meet my grandmother & family for a few days. Looking forward to spending some time with them!” The Congress vice-president is known to often take trips out of the country for personal reasons, details of which are rarely known. In early 2015, he had taken a 57-day sabbatical which left the Congress defending his leave of absence.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala defended Gandhi’s trip saying it signifies Indian culture. “Rahul ji is going to meet his 93-year-old grandmother. It’s Indian culture to take care of ageing parents and grandparents,” he told ANI.

