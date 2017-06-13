Visiting maternal house in summer holidays: Kailash Vijayvargiya’s jab at Rahul Gandhi’s trip abroad

Hours after Rahul Gandhi announced that he would be travelling abroad to meet his grandmother and family, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya took a dig at the Congress vice-president saying as a child, he would often go to his grandmother’s house during the summer vacation.
“Hum bhi bachche they jab garmi ki chhuttiyon mein nanihaal jaate the (We were children when we used to visit the grandmother’s house during the summer holidays),” the BJP leader was quoted saying by news agency ANI.
Vijayvargiya added that the country and its farmers should not look towards Gandhi as the latter does politics to celebrate picnics.
“Rahul ji se aap desh ki ya kisaan ki chinta ki apeksha na karein wo raajneeti karte hain picnic manaane ke liye (Do not expect Rahul ji to care about the country or its farmers. He does politics to celebrate picnics),” he said.
Gandhi, who is poised to take over as the national president of the Congress party later this year, said in a tweet, “Will be travelling to meet my grandmother & family for a few days. Looking forward to spending some time with them!” The Congress vice-president is known to often take trips out of the country for personal reasons, details of which are rarely known. In early 2015, he had taken a 57-day sabbatical which left the Congress defending his leave of absence.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala defended Gandhi’s trip saying it signifies Indian culture. “Rahul ji is going to meet his 93-year-old grandmother. It’s Indian culture to take care of ageing parents and grandparents,” he told ANI.
- Jun 13, 2017 at 6:23 pmAfter stand up India and sit down India it is now the turn of standup Italy and sit down Italy. At the least Indians and Italians will be looking leaner and meaner after these simple callesthenics which do not cost anything and no yoga mats too!Reply
- Jun 13, 2017 at 6:22 pmRahulji went to meet his g mother to express his love towards her at the cost of party funds if what I heard is fact. This is what CongressReply
- Jun 13, 2017 at 5:54 pmInstead of enjoying Roman Holidays, RAGA should have gone and settled in Italy to save G Old Party.Reply
- Jun 13, 2017 at 5:53 pm"Kisan Drama Season 1" finished. Now the lead actor Mr. Gandhi will soon return with "Season 2"....The supporting cast will be "Sickular parties" and "Independent unbiased Media"Reply
- Jun 13, 2017 at 5:46 pmRahul is Muslim Isai info-Italian breed, he is being imposed on India by the dynasty culture of congress Italiano.Reply
- Jun 13, 2017 at 6:05 pmIt is not Rahul's fault that he is a product of mixed religions and cultures, he allowed to see his family and there is nothing wrong with it. I am not his supporter, don't get me wrong. The question you should be asking is, is he fit to run the Congress Party and more importantly India. You need a very intelligent and statesmen to run our vast divers country like ours. He has no language skills or the presence and if you compare him with some of his own party senior very wise and Intelligent men he comes across as an from a privileged class. No vision !! Jai HindReply
- Jun 13, 2017 at 5:42 pmAt least he is not enoying foreign trip, like Modi, at Kisans cost who pay taxes and get bullets from his government. Amount spent on his foreign trips is much more that kisans loans.Reply
- Jun 13, 2017 at 5:57 pmRAGA is enjoying the holiday out of the funds earned through corruption by GOP during UPA II regime.Reply
- Jun 13, 2017 at 5:32 pmMr Kailash Ugly Vijayvagariya, fee jealous? You can also go to your maternal uncle's home, which will be the nearest garbage duMP where your mamu is chewing plastic and dropping tonnes of pavitra gobar. No dearth of drink also -- pavitra gaumutra straight from your mamu's tap. Go sonewherr silly ugly man. Your boss Fekuji is also going to Amreeka to lick posterior of Trump.Reply
- Jun 13, 2017 at 6:04 pmThe G Old party and its leaders have already licked posterior of NAMO. They enjo it. Corrupt and anti national congress does not like cow gomutra and dung. They like only mutra and of Italian pigs.Reply
