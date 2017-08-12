Vishwa Hindu Parishad to launch signature campaign to demand ban on cow slaughter in West Bengal

Meanwhile, like previous years, the VHP will organise a ‘Shastra Puja’ on the occasion of Bijoya Dashami, which falls on September 30 this year. However, the Sangh Parivar outfit has decided to ramp up the celebration, which normally involves weapons such as swords and scythes being worshipped. (Illustration by Subrata Dhar) Meanwhile, like previous years, the VHP will organise a ‘Shastra Puja’ on the occasion of Bijoya Dashami, which falls on September 30 this year. However, the Sangh Parivar outfit has decided to ramp up the celebration, which normally involves weapons such as swords and scythes being worshipped. (Illustration by Subrata Dhar)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will launch a signature campaign across the state from August 14, demanding a ban on cow slaughter. The slaughter of cows is banned in most parts of the country, with the exception of a few southern and Northeastern states. In a bid to extend this ban to West Bengal, the VHP will be hitting the streets as part of a mass awareness campaign.

“We will celebrate Janmasthami — the day to mark the birth of Lord Rama — in every block in the state. In towns and cities, we will take out processions. On this occasion, we have decided to launch a signature campaign to garner support for putting a ban on cow slaughter in West Bengal. At the end of the campaign, we will meet the district and state administration to place our demand,” Sachindranath Sinha, VHP organisational secretary for West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim and Andaman told The Indian Express.

The signature campaign will start on August 14, and continue till October 28. “A ban has been imposed on cow slaughter in the country, barring a few states like Kerala, West Bengal and some Northeastern regions. We want such a ban to be imposed in West Bengal as well. We will create mass awareness on this in every village of the state,” Sinha said.

Meanwhile, like previous years, the VHP will organise a ‘Shastra Puja’ on the occasion of Bijoya Dashami, which falls on September 30 this year. However, the Sangh Parivar outfit has decided to ramp up the celebration, which normally involves weapons such as swords and scythes being worshipped. “Every year we do it. It is celebrated across the country and even in West Bengal. Shastra Puja will be organised in various parts of the state. However, processions will be taken out in some areas,” Sinha said.

During Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in April, the saffron workers had taken out processions in several parts of the state, openly displaying a variety of weapons.

