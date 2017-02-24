Vishwa Hindu Parishad mocks Rahul Gandhi over Sheila Dikshit’s ‘not mature’ comment

In an interview to a leading English daily, the former Delhi CM had said “Rahul is still not mature as his age does not allow him to be mature”. In an interview to a leading English daily, the former Delhi CM had said “Rahul is still not mature as his age does not allow him to be mature”.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) today mocked Rahul Gandhi, saying he is “quite mature” and is out to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of making India “Congress-free”. The VHP statement comes in the wake of Congress leader Sheila Dikshit’s reported comment that “Rahul is still not mature and needs to be given time”. “Rahul Gandhi is quite mature. He is doing a great job of fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi’s dream. Mahatma had in 1947 suggested that Congress should be dissolved. “So, one (Rahul) Gandhi is completing the incomplete agenda of another Gandhi,” VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said while interacting with reporters here.

Mocking the Congress vice president further, Jain said he deserves to be “congratulated” for what he has been doing -apparently pointing towards the opposition party’s poor run in all polls post-2014 general election.

“…I don’t know how much (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi will fulfill the Mahatma’s dream…Rahul Gandhi will definitely do it,” Jain quipped.

In an interview to a leading English daily, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had said “Rahul is still not mature as his age does not allow him to be mature” as he is in his forties and needed to be given time.