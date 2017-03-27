Bear education cost of Hindus too, avoid quota stirs: Pravin Togadia to government

Praveen Togadia at Virat Hindu Sammelan. Javed Raja Praveen Togadia at Virat Hindu Sammelan. Javed Raja

Vishva Hindu Parishad international president (VHP) Pravin Togadia on Sunday suggested that had the government borne the education expenses of Hindu students like it did for minorities, youths from communities like the Patidar and the Thakor would not have agitated for their rights.He was addressing Virat Hindu Sammelan — the theme of which was “Hindu j first (Only Hindu first)” — at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad Sunday. VHP and Bajrang Dal members from across the state participated in convention.

Referring to the Education Cess that the Centre is levying for aiding the disadvantaged class, Togadia said the government was giving the money to educate “95 lakh Muslims”. “Then why not (the same benefit is) for the youths of Rajput, Koli Thakor, Luhar (blacksmiths) and Suthar (carpenter) communities?,” Togadia asked.

“If you are paying the fees of 95 lakh Muslims, then pay for six crore Hindus also,” he said.

Besides asking the government to bear the education expenses of Hindu students, Togadia also demanded a policy to have “one wife and two children to control population growth of the Muslims”.

”The rate of population growth of Hindus is much lesser than Muslims,” the VHP leader said, demanding a law to put a cap on the number of kids a couple could have. “People with more than two kids should not get ration, bank loans and the right to vote.”

