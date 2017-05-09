Visas delayed, flow of Pakistan patients dries up in Delhi hospitals

Since Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence, relations at a low. File Since Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence, relations at a low. File

On March 27, Sabir Jalil, resident of Mirpur Khas in Pakistan, had applied for Indian visas for his father, himself and two others. His father, Muhammed Shahid Rehman, was to undergo a liver transplant in Delhi.

Close to six weeks later, that application is still in queue. While Rehman’s condition gets worse, his son has made requests for help at the Delhi hospital where the surgery was to take place, leaving hospital executives uncertain how to react.

The chill in relations between India and Pakistan following the death sentence of Kulbhusan Jadhav and the beheading of two Indian soldiers on the border has breached the borders of military action into the space of medical tourism. Hospitals that get patient traffic from Pakistan say no visas have been issued to Pakistani patients for the last two months but none has been denied either. The applications have simply remained pending. Given the sensitivities of the matter, however, hospitals are reluctant to come on record on the matter or to take it up with the government at any level.

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, which gets substantial patient traffic from across the border, says it is severely hit. According to a hospital official, the usual Pakistan traffic of 30-40 patients per month is “down to single digits”. “There is a ‘go slow’, it seems. Initially patients were calling up asking for help in getting visas but now even that has reduced as the reality sinks in there. This has been the case since the Jadhav issue,” the official said.

The reality has started sinking in across the border too. “My father is in advanced stages of cirrhosis, his liver has shrunk. He has now started running a temperature of 102 degrees and his blood pressure is low. I had emailed the Indian High Commission in Islamabad only last week. I got an email saying that it is in process. But usually the visa takes three weeks and it has already been much more than that,” Jalil told The Indian Express.

Speaking on condition of anonymity from Lahore, the son of another patient who had to come to India for followup said: “My mother had a surgery last December and now there are some complaints for which we need to go back to the hospital for a checkup. But no visas are being issued now for India… How can you help me?”

Many hospitals are reluctant to speak. Sources in Max Healthcare say the hospital has a long list of patients who are in queue to travel to India for treatment but have been facing difficulties obtaining a visa. “The Indian High Commission in Pakistan is not issuing visas at all. Patients have been calling us up asking for help but we do not want to be seen as interfering in what essentially is a matter between the governments of the two states. In fact we do not even know whether or how we can help,”said a senior official. An official hospital spokesperson said: “Patients have informed us that visas have become hard to get. Issuing of visas is in the domain of the two governments and we would not like to comment on the policy of the Government of India on this.”

A super specialty hospital in central Delhi, which did not want to be named, said the three to four Pakistani patients who used to come to the hospital every month have been reduced to nil. “We have had no Pakistani patients for the last couple of months but we do not want to talk about it because when all this is over we will need to do business with the same people in the establishment who may not take kindly to it if we are seen to be criticising them,” said a hospital official.

