Visa denial to Kashmir sportsmen not linked to Donald Trump order: MEA

The US has officially conveyed to India that the recent denial of visas to two Kashmiri sportsmen by it was a “standard adjudication” based on the merits of the case and had no connection with the executive order of President Donald Trump. The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Vikas Swarup said the ministry had enquired about the issue from the US Embassy here after reports emerged that the two Kashmiri youths have been denied visa.

“The US Embassy in Delhi has categorically denied that it has any linkage to the executive order. We have also been told officially that it was a standard adjudication based on the merits of the case,” he said. He said the athletes have not approached the MEA.

Snowshoers Abid Khan and Tanveer Hussain were scheduled to participate in World Snowshoe Championships in New York on February 24-25.