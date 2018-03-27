‘Virginity test’ of brides: Tribal community seeks action against group fighting practice

The march came within two days after three motorbikes belonging to members of the WhatsApp group were found to have been damaged. The march came within two days after three motorbikes belonging to members of the WhatsApp group were found to have been damaged.

Hundreds of people belonging to the Kanjarbhat community, mostly women, on Monday marched to the district collector’s office and submitted a memorandum seeking action against a WhatsApp group “Stop The V-Ritual” that has been campaigning against the practice of “virginity tests” of brides.

The memorandum, handed over to the Resident District Collector, Rajendra Muthe, by an all-woman delegation said the tradition of “virginity tests” in the community was to ensure that “character, values in the family is protected”. It claimed that every woman in the community honoured the “great tradition” by considering it a “Lakshaman Rekha”. The Kanjarbhat community is a nomadic tribe in Maharashtra.

The march came within two days after three motorbikes belonging to members of the WhatsApp group were found to have been damaged.

“Government officer, Krushna Indrekar from Mumbai, Vivek Tamaichikar, Priyanka Tamai-chikar of Pimpri, Siddhant Indrekar of Yerwada, Surabh Machhale of Wadgaonsheri (all members of the group) are defaming the women in the community by making baseless allegations… Nobody is socially boycotted by the community. But the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti is consistently making statements that caste panchayat members should be booked under the law against social boycott ,” the memorandum stated. Ganesh Machhare, one of those present at the march, said the resident district collector had assured them that he would look into the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App