Virender Sehwag clarifies: ‘Anyone threatening Gurmehar Kaur with rape is lowest form of life’

Virender Sehwag tweeted on Sunday his alleged response to the Ramjas college violence. Virender Sehwag tweeted on Sunday his alleged response to the Ramjas college violence.

Facing immense criticism for what many say was an insensitive tweet on the raging Delhi University controversy, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Wednesday clarified his intention saying it was meant to just be a facetious tweet.

“My tweet was attempt to be facetious rather than one to bully anyone over their opinion;Agreement/disagreement wasn’t even a factor,” he says. She (Gurmehar) has a right to express her views and anyone who threatens her with violence or rape is the lowest form of life,” Sehwag said.

Sehwag had tweeted in response to a postcard that emerged from a campaign that Kaur’s ran in 2016, seeking peace between India and Pakistan. “I didn’t score two tripe centuries, my bat did,” was the message on a poster that Sehwag tweeted, juxtaposed with a screenshot showing just one poster held by Kaur from a series of many with the text “Pakistan did not kill my dad, War killed him”.

The former cricketer, who refused to answer questions by the media on Tuesday, added that everyone has a right to express their views without being bullied or threatened — GurmeharKaur or the Phogat sisters.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd