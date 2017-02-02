Virbhadra’s PMLA case: Delhi HC asks ED to produce documents

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (File Photo) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (File Photo)

Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Enforcement Directorate to produce before it the records on the basis of which a search and seizure operation was conducted at Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s premises in an alleged money laundering case. “The Respondent (ED) to produce the record of reasons to believe on the next date of hearing,” Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said and posted the matter for further hearing on September 5.

While issuing the direction, the court asked what survived in the matter as the adjudicating authority of ED had passed a final order permitting the probe agency to retain the documents seized from Singh’s premises in connection with the case. It said the final order was appealable before the appellate tribunal. Virbhadra in his plea had sought the reasons for carrying out the search and seizure, apart from quashing of the proceedings against him under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He has also sought quashing of an April 19, 2016 order of the adjudicating authority and May 12, 2016 decision of the appellate tribunal dismissing his plea for providing him the “reasons to believe” which formed the basis for the search and seizure of documents. Virbhadra has contended that “reasons for initiating the search are ex-facie illegal, arbitrary and liable to be quashed”. He had later moved an application challenging a May 16, 2016 decision of the adjudicating authority permitting ED to retain the documents.

The high court had earlier pulled up ED, saying it cannot act as “super investigator” and not share records with it. Virbhadra’s petition also states that he was made a party in a plea by ED for retention of documents seized by it, “without forming any reason to believe and by mechanically issuing the notice”.