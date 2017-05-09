Virbhadra, wife summoned

A Delhi court on Monday summoned Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh as an accused, taking cognizance of a CBI chargesheet against him for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth around Rs 10 crore. Singh’s wife Pratibha and seven others were also summoned as accused. They have to present themselves before the court on the next hearing on May 22.

