Virbhadra Singh, wife seek bail in disproportionate assets case

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha on Monday appeared as accused in a special court in Delhi in connection with a Rs 10-crore disproportionate assets case and sought bail. Besides the Congress leader and his wife, another accused in the case by the CBI also appeared in court and they moved their respective bail pleas. Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal posted the matter for arguments on May 29 after the CBI said they needed time to file a reply to the bail pleas.

The chargesheet has claimed that Singh has amassed assets worth around Rs 10 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as a Union minister between 2009 and 2011. The CBI has charged him with forgery and corruption. The matter was transferred by the Supreme Court to the Delhi High Court, which on April 6, 2016, had asked the CBI not to arrest Singh.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who accompanied Virbhadra to the court on Monday, launched an attack on Prime Minister alleging that he was trying to clamp down on the Opposition by using agencies such as the CBI, NIA and ED which were “caged parrots”.

