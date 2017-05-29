Virbhadra Singh, wife get bail in disproportionate assets case

Virbhadra Singh in Shimla in October 2015, shortly after a high court ruling had stayed his arrest until that November Virbhadra Singh in Shimla in October 2015, shortly after a high court ruling had stayed his arrest until that November

In a huge relief to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha, the CBI court granted him bail in the nearly Rs 10 crore disproportionate assets case. The CBI had earlier on Monday opposed the Himachal Pradesh chief minister plea seeking bail.

Singh was directed to furnish Rs one lakh personal bond and surety of the same amount, apart from submitting his passport to the court to ensure he does not leave the country without its permission. The next hearing is scheduled on July 27.

The 82-year-old Congress leader and others had moved the court seeking bail last week. The CBI, in response, had told the court, “Virbhadra is king of the state and is involved in corrupt practices. His medical issues are common, so medical ground shouldn’t considered”. Chunni Lal Chauhan, Joginder Singh Ghalta, Prem Raj, Vakamulla Chandrasekhar, Lawan Kumar Roach and Ram Prakash Bhatia are among others who have been chargesheeted in the case.

The chargesheet, which is over 500 pages and includes the statements of 225 witnesses and 442 documents, accuses Singh of allegedly amassing assets worth nearly Rs 10 crore during his tenure as a Union minister, between 2009 and 2011, which were disproportionate to his total income. The CBI had also charged Virbhadra with forgery and corruption.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd