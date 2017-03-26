Virbhadra Singh warns of legal action over ‘false allegation’ by BJP leaders

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh warned the BJP leaders of legal action if they make “false and defamatory” allegations against him.

Addressing a rally for Congress candidate Promila Devi for Bhoranj Assembly bypoll he claimed that state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti’s allegation that the liquor for Himachal Beverages Corporation was being procured from relatives of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, is false.

“There is not an iota of truth in the allegation as none of my relatives in Punjab are engaged in liquor business,” Virbhadra claimed.

Virbhadra Singh’s daughter Aparajita is married to Amarinder Singh’s grandson Angad.

“The Uttarakhand BJP chief’s allegation is a cheap tactic to tarnish my image and I will take legal action if the BJP leaders did not refrain from making false allegations,” he said, adding, “Elections are not won by such cheap tactics but by ensuring welfare and development of people.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now