Virbhadra Singh Vs Sukhwinder Sukhu: Himachal Pradesh CM to meet Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today

With the Congress still trying to work out a compromise between Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh and the state party chief, Sukhwinder Sukhu, the Chief Minister will be landing in Delhi on Friday to meet party president Sonia Gandhi and AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Rahul, who recently wrapped up his Gujarat tour, is scheduled to travel to Himachal next.

The meeting with the Congress high command comes more than a month after Virbhadra announced his decision not to share stage with Sukhu.

Despite being invited, Virbhadra recently skipped a Congress function in Solan district where AICC general secretary Sushil Kumar Shinde

was present.

Virbhadra has been seeking Sukhu’s removal from the PCC chief’s post before the forthcoming state polls. All eyes are now on Friday’s meeting to see if he relents on this demand. Sukhu, meanwhile, has told Shinde that he will abide by the party’s decision, claimed sources.

“During his meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi,” said a senior Cabinet minister, “there is a likelihood of the Chief Minister being declared as party’s face for the poll. The second issue of giving a ticket to (his son) Vikramaditya Singh will also not be a problem.”

Earlier, Shinde had made clear that Sukhu will not be removed from his post. But now party’s next move will depend on how firm Virbhadra is on his demand for Sukhu’s ouster.

Also, Virbhadra had earlier announced that he will not fight the upcoming polls, but now he may agree to contest from a constituency of his choice. Shinde is expected to remain present during Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with Virbhadra.

