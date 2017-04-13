Virbhadra Singh to miss date with ED today: CM cancels Delhi trip, flies to Bhimakali temple with family

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

Summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money-laundering case registered against him last year, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday suddenly dropped his proposed visit to Delhi and instead flew to famous Bhimakali temple, his family deity at Sarahan near Rampur.

Singh had been summoned by the ED on April 13 to appear before the Investigating Officer (IO).

Earlier, the CM had failed to appear citing official engagements because of the ongoing budget session of the Assembly and Bhoranj Assembly bypoll.

Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh and son Vikramaditya Singh, who is also state youth Congress president, flew to Sarahan where they performed a special puja at the temple.

Singh’s close aides confirmed he was not going to Delhi, instead choosing to tour his constituency of Shimla Rural on Thursday to oversee development works and launch new projects.

On Tuesday, the CM had confirmed he would appear before the ED on Thursday.

However, on Wednesday, the CM refused to speak to the waiting mediapersons after his return from Sarahan.

Officials in the ED said, “The IO is required to record his (CM’s) statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency had already questioned his wife Pratibha Singh and son Vikramaditya Singh.”

A farmhouse worth Rs 27 crore in Delhi was attached by the ED a few days back allegedly on the basis of investigations revealing that the property was bought by Maple Destinations and Dreambuild Pvt Ltd, a firm owned by CM’s son, through suspicious transactions.

Anand Chauhan, an LIC agent who had made investments on behalf of the family members, is already lodged in Tihar Jail in the case. His bail plea was rejected by the court.

Two weeks back, the CBI too had filed a chargesheet against Virbhadra Singh, his wife and son for allegedly amassing assets worth over Rs 10 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income.

