Virbhadra Singh to file poll papers for Theog on October 20

CM Virbhadra Singh. (File)

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh Friday announced that he would file nomination papers for the upcoming state polls from Theog constituency on October 20. The seat is being vacated for him by senior Congress leader Vidya Stokes (89).

Singh will be accompanied by Stokes and other Congress leaders when he files the nomination papers. He is also planning to hold a road show and start his campaign from there. Stokes had on Thursday announced her decision to vacate the seat for Virbhadra. Singh made his decision to contest from Theog public on Friday when a delegation from Kumarsain met him at his residence.

“I am not simply contesting the polls this time. My larger agenda is to form the next government. Theog is not new to me as I have travelled to almost every corner of this constituency. Earlier, when I was an MP from Mahasoo, I had represented this area as part of my parliamentary constituency,” he said.

