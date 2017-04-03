Virbhadra Singh should resign: BJP

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

The BJP on Sunday demanded the resignation of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, saying he had become a “symbol of corruption” after he was charge-sheeted by the CBI in a disproportionate assets case. Accusing the Congress of not fighting against black money but batting for those who possess it, the BJP questioned the “silence” of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on the issue.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav said the CBI, in its investigation, had found that Singh showed profit in his accounts from his apple orchards during 2008-09 and 2010-11 to be more than Rs 6 crore. “However, the profits in the preceding and subsequent years before that were zero. This establishes the fact that he has shown the fictitious earning from his apple orchards in his accounts to hide his unaccountable income,” Yadav alleged. ENS

