Virbhadra Singh sends greetings to Jairam Thakur, asks CM to ensure justice for all sections

Virbhadra Singh said during the past year, the Congress has tried to ensure a composite development around the state. (File photo) Virbhadra Singh said during the past year, the Congress has tried to ensure a composite development around the state. (File photo)

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Tuesday sent greetings to his successor Jairam Thakur while sounding a note of caution regarding not meeting the expectations of the people despite the popular mandate.

The new BJP government will take charge on Wednesday and Singh hoped Thakur would remain committed to democratic values and carry forward the state’s development agenda besides doing justice to all sections and regions of the state.

“I welcome the new innings in the state’s development and transition of power to a party that has got the public mandate to rule. As Thakur (Jairam Thakur) is going to assume the reins of the government for the first time, I wish him well and hope that the government will live up to expectations of the people in the next five years. As he embarks upon a new journey, I wish him good luck and pray to God for his bright future,” the Congress leader said.

The six-time CM, however, said if the new government failed to meet the expectations of the people and promises made it would do injustice to the direct popular mandate it received. The BJP bagged 44 seats in the Himachal Pradesh assembly, while Congress was reduced to just 21.

“Since Jairam Thakur is assuming an important post in the state, his accountability to the people will also increase. I hope the government will remain dedicated to the welfare of the people and carry forward the development of all the regions in a balanced manner. There should not be any discrimination with any region. During the past year, the Congress has tried to ensure a composite development around the state,” Singh asserted.

