Virbhadra Singh probe: ED arrests businessman in Delhi

The agency arrested Vakamulla Chandrasekhar, director/promoter of Tarini Group of Companies, for allegedly providing Rs 5.9 crore to Virbhadra’s family through his bank accounts

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: February 17, 2018 2:17 am
Enforcement Directorate Friday arrested a businessman in connection with its money laundering probe against and former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. The agency arrested Vakamulla Chandrasekhar, director/promoter of Tarini Group of Companies, for allegedly providing Rs 5.9 crore to Virbhadra’s family through his bank accounts. According to the agency Chandrasekhar “had provided an amount of Rs 5.9 crore to Singh and his family members through his three personal bank accounts”.

