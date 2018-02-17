Virbhadra Singh probe: ED arrests businessman in Delhi

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh

Enforcement Directorate Friday arrested a businessman in connection with its money laundering probe against and former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. The agency arrested Vakamulla Chandrasekhar, director/promoter of Tarini Group of Companies, for allegedly providing Rs 5.9 crore to Virbhadra’s family through his bank accounts. According to the agency Chandrasekhar “had provided an amount of Rs 5.9 crore to Singh and his family members through his three personal bank accounts”.

