Virbhadra Singh PMLA case: LIC agent Anand Chauhan custody extended till February 2

A special court on Friday extended till February 2 the judicial custody of LIC agent Anand Chauhan, charge sheeted in the money laundering case involving Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Special Judge Vinod Kumar passed the order after Chauhan was produced before the court from Tihar Jail here.

The court also fixed February 2 for further scrutiny of documents after the Enforcement Directorate submitted that it has provided all the documents filed with the charge sheet, which were sought by the accused.

The court had on September 7 last year taken cognisance on the charge sheet filed against Chauhan, while asking ED to provide him a copy of the final report and other documents.

The charge sheet was filed for offences under sections 3 (money-laundering) and 4 (punishment for the offence) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Act.

Chauhan was arrested from Chandigarh on July 9 last year under the provisions of PMLA on the grounds that he was allegedly not cooperating with the probe.