Virbhadra Singh neck-deep in corruption, let him explain charges: Arun Jaitley

Virbhadra has often alleged that Jaitley was behind the probe agencies trying to nail him. (Source: Reuters/File Photo) Virbhadra has often alleged that Jaitley was behind the probe agencies trying to nail him. (Source: Reuters/File Photo)

Union Finance ministers Arun Jaitley on Sunday attacked Himachal CM Virbhdra Singh, saying that the neither he nor former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal had anything to do with the ED and CBI turning the heat on the Congress’s CM candidate, adding that papers pertaining to alleged irregularities committed by him were available with the previous UPA government since 2012.

“A man who is neck deep in corruption should reply to the allegations against him rather than making charges against those who levelled allegations. It’s for Virbhadra Singh to answer as how his apples were transported on scooters and petrol vans,” said Jaitley. He added that when he came to Shimla before 2012 and levelled allegations against Virbhadra Singh, the UPA government was in power.

Virbhadra has often alleged that Jaitley was behind the probe agencies trying to nail him. The CM repeated the charge on Sunday. Meanwhile, to another question about the slow pace of the probe against Virbhadra, Jaitley said this was a matter of concern, but the government cannot do micro management.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App