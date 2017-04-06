Virbhadra Singh moves SC against Delhi HC order

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: PTI photo) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: PTI photo)

Four days after CBI was allowed to arrest him, if required, in connection with a corruption case, Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh Wednesday moved Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order and accused the Centre of engaging in “political vendetta”.

Seeking immediate stay of the order, Singh said: “The stand of the CBI has changed with the change in government against the petitioners and therefore, the case as set up by the CBI is nothing but political vendetta by the present government at the Centre.”

He said the probe into a disproportionate assets case against him had already been carried out by CBI and nothing incriminating was found. “The fourth status report, which has been prepared after the change in government at the Centre, without submitting the closure report regarding the first preliminary enquiry, proposed to investigate the matter from the disproportionate assets perspective, which was already being investigated in the first preliminary enquiry,” stated his petition. ens

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now