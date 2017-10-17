Virbhadra Singh is campaign panel chief

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (PTI/File) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (PTI/File)

The Congress on Monday replaced its Himachal Pradesh party chief Sukhwinder Sukhu as campaign committee head with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Sukhu’s appointment as chairman of the campaign committee, a post which would have given him a say in selection of candidates and in running of the campaign, had upset Singh.

Sukhu was named campaign committee chief on Friday in a balancing act as the party had earlier announced that Singh would be its chief ministerial face. But as Singh was still peeved, the party replaced Sukhu on Monday. Singh and Sukhu are both in Delhi. In the morning, a press conference the two were to address was cancelled. And in the evening Sukhu was asked to join a press conference called by Singh to launch the party’s campaign.

Asked about the differences within the party, Singh said the Congress was united and would fight the election together. The Chief Minister launched the party’s campaign —- “Jawaab dega Himachal” —- as a counter to the BJP’s campaign “Himachal maange hisaab”. The party’s state election committee also met to select candidates.

