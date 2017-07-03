No relief for Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh in money laundering case

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh

The Delhi High Court Monday rejected the plea of Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and others seeking quashing of the money laundering case against them. Justice R K Guaba, after hearing the arguments in the case, refused to grant relief to the accused.

A chargesheet was filed by CBI on March 31, when the high court refused to quash the FIR lodged against the chief minister and his wife in the disproportionate assets case. After which, in September 2011, a case was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Singh after taking cognisance of a criminal complaint filed by the CBI.

The ED had termed Singh’s plea for quashing of the money laundering case proceedings as “premature”.

