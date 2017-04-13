Virbhadra Singh heads to Himachal temple

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday cancelled his trip to Delhi during which he was to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on April 13 in a money laundering case investigation.

He instead went to the temple of Bhimakali, his family deity at Sarahan, about 160 km from Shimla. The ED had asked Singh to appear before the Investigating Officer as he had evaded an appearance, citing official engagements.

Cancelling his trip to Delhi Wednesday morning, Virbhadra took a flight to Sarahan along with wife Pratibha Singh and son Vikramaditya Singh.

