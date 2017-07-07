Virbhadra Singh has lost moral right to stay as CM, will face most disgraceful end: Vijai Singh Mankotia

Vijai Singh Mankotia also threatened to expose most of the misdeeds of Virbhadra and his family. (File photo) Vijai Singh Mankotia also threatened to expose most of the misdeeds of Virbhadra and his family. (File photo)

Ending his ‘honey-moon’ period with Virbhadra Singh, former Congress leader Major (Rtd) Vijai Singh Mankotia on Friday declared an open war against the Chief Minister. Mankotia urged Governor Acharya Devvrat to sack Virbhadra in view of serious corruption and money laundering charges against him and his family that has severely dented state’s clean-image in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Mankotia said, “It is in the public interest, and to save the state before being totally pushed to the brink that Virbhadra should resign on moral grounds, or alternatively should be dismissed. He (CM) has no moral authority left to stay or even dream about getting seventh term. It’s high time and now the Congress President should intervene, and save the party from disastrous end.”

He also threatened to expose most of the misdeeds of Virbhadra, his family and ‘power-brokers’ – both disgraced politicians and bureaucrats around him, who were running the show in proxy and indulging in corruption. His family has turned Himachal Pradesh to ‘Bihar’ on pattern of Lalu Prasad & family. No sitting chief minister in the country had ever disgraced the state as he has done and thus as becoming a subject of ridicule all over India.

Declaring that his revolt was going to make him a real ‘game changer’ in the current political scenario —when the congress has almost given the next government to the BJP on the ‘platter’, the former Congress leader announced his plan to contest next election from Shahpur (Kangra) constituency but ruled out joining the BJP or even AAP .

“I have neither been contacted by the BJP nor does I have plan to join them. Right now, my focus will be to expose Virbhadra’s wrong doings and corruption as he has already been chargesheeted by the CBI and had to beg for bail on his health ground citing age factor (84 year). I wonder how this man, who escaped the jail, is now thinking of a seventh term” ? Mankotia asked.

Mankotia’s outburst came within 24 hours, after he was sacked as Vice-Chairman of HP State Tourism development Board on Thursday following his interview to a regional newspaper speaking out openly on CM’s corruption. He said that he will not comprise his position on corruption as he was neither a bonded labourer, nor involved in any criminal case.

