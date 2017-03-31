DA case: Congress rules out sacking Virbhadra Singh after CBI chargesheet

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

Congress on Friday ruled out the removal of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who has been chargesheeted by the CBI in a disproportionate assets case. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said there was “nothing to worry about” in the case as it was done out of “political vendetta” and Singh will fight it out and emerge victorious. Singh and his wife were earlier today charge-sheeted by the CBI in a special court here in a disproportionate assets case, hours after the Delhi High Court denied him any relief and removed the interim stay on his interrogation or arrest.

Singhvi, when asked if Singh would be removed, said, “Certainly not. It is a very old case and only the charge sheet has been filed now. There have been many verdicts on this. In Virbhadra Singh’s case, it has been stated that this is a politically motivated case framed out of vendetta. “We are confident and have enough concrete evidence to prove that this is a case done out of political rivalry. I feel there is nothing to fear as it is out of political vendetta and Virbhadra Singh has said that he will fight it out and emerge victorious,” he said.

The Delhi High Court had earlier in the day refused to quash the disproportionate assets case filed by CBI against Singh and his wife. The Court also vacated the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s October 1, 2015 interim order restraining CBI from arresting, interrogating or filing a charge sheet in the case without the court’s permission.

“There is no factual basis brought on record to claim that the registration of the FIR against the petitioners (Singh and his wife) is actuated or legally or factually mala fide or that the registration of the FIR/RC is a result of political vendetta,” the judge said.

