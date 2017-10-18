CM Virbhadra Singh keeps up suspense, Congress list yet to come

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (PTI Photo) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (PTI Photo)

A day after reports suggested that he may contest the upcoming Himachal Assembly polls from Theog, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh kept up the suspense on Tuesday even as speculation was rife that he may fight from Arki, an Assembly constituency in Solan district.

Meanwhile, the screening committee of the Congress, which met today in Delhi, is said to have finalised the names for 60-odd constituencies while leaving options open for Virbhadra to pick his constituency.

“Virbhadra himself told the committee about his decision to leave Theog for Arki,” an AICC leader told the Indian Express late this evening. Theog is currently represented by senior minister Vidya Stokes (89), once herself a chief ministerial contender. She had agreed to step aside if Virbhadra chose to contest from her constituency.

In the recent past, Virbhadra, his son Vikramaditya Singh and wife Pratibha Singh have been making frequent visits to Akri. The CM had also announced several development projects and new institutions for the area. Earlier, while announcing to give up his Shimla (Rural) seat seat for Vikramaditya for his maiden electoral contest, Virbhadra had told the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) that he may pick a seat which the Congress had never won for two or three elections successively.

