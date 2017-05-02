Virbhadra dares BJP: Declare CM candidate for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls

People welcome Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh at Mashobra in Shimla on Monday. Pradeep Kumar People welcome Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh at Mashobra in Shimla on Monday. Pradeep Kumar

CLAIMING THAT the ruling Congress was on a strong footing in the state for the forthcoming Assembly elections, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Monday dared the BJP to declare its CM candidate for the poll battle.

“Only those parties that are not confident about their victory in the polls shy away from declaring chief ministerial candidate. But those which are strong enough always declare their face for the CM’s post,” he told media persons as he launched development projects in the town.

The Chief Minister also took a jibe at the BJP, which had organised a parivartan rally in Shimla, addressed by the Prime Minister. “By holding parivartan rally in a town, the BJP can’t assume that it will bring about a change. Let them go to the rural masses, where Himachal Pradesh lives. That will be the reality test for a change,” he said.

Bringing a few thousand people to Shimla from different places doesn’t signal ‘parivartan’, he added. Virbhadra also declared that Bantony castle, a heritage property near the Mall Road that was taken over by the state government, will soon be opened to tourists after necessary repairs. Besides, a museum and a park would be also developed along with a library inside the historical building, he said.

Replying to questions, the CM said the Congress was fully prepared for the polls and would come back to power on development agenda. He also warned those trying to create a rift between the government and the party. “There is no place of factionalism in the party .Whosoever is indulging in factionalism will be dealt strongly,” he said.

He, however, parried questions on demand for replacing PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu before the polls, but added: “There should be an appropriate person at appropriate place .The party should be made fighting-fit for the polls.”

