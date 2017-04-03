Virbhadhra PMLA case: ED attaches farmhouse worth Rs 27 cr

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh (File Photo) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a farmhouse with a market value of Rs 27 crore in connection with its money laundering probe against Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and others. The agency has issued a provisional order attaching the farmhouse located in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It said the book value of the asset is Rs 6.61 crore but its market value is “worth Rs 27 crore and is in the name of Maple Destinations & Dreambuild”.

The latest ED action comes close on the heels of the CBI filing a charge sheet against Singh, a six-time chief minister, and his wife and others for allegedly amassing assets worth around Rs 10 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The ED had filed a criminal case under PMLA against the 82-year-old Congress leader and others in 2015 based on a CBI FIR.

Congress has ruled out the removal of the Himachal Pradesh chief minister following the CBI charge-sheet. Party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi had said last week that there was “nothing to worry about” in the case as it was

done out of “political vendetta” and Singh will fight it out and emerge victorious.

The BJP has demanded the resignation of Singh, asserting that he has become a “symbol of corruption”. Himachal Pradesh goes to polls later this year.

