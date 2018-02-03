Virar suicides: After cop named as accused, probe shifted out of Palghar

Last month, Vikas’s older brother, Amit, allegedly consumed rat poison in his home. Following his death, Shaikh’s name was added to the FIR. (Picture for representational purpose) Last month, Vikas’s older brother, Amit, allegedly consumed rat poison in his home. Following his death, Shaikh’s name was added to the FIR. (Picture for representational purpose)

Investigation into the alleged suicide of two brothers from Virar has been transferred out of Palghar district after an inspector was named as an accused last week. “For a fair investigation, I had requested the Special Inspector General of Police (Konkan Range) to transfer the probe outside Palghar,” said Manjunath Singe, the Superintendent of Police, Palghar. Following an order from Special IGP, Naval Bajaj, the investigation will now be conducted by Prashant Kadam, the Additional Superintendent of Police, Thane Rural District.

Singe said an impartial inquiry was necessary considering that his own officer is under criminal investigation.

Vikas Jha (23) had allegedly set himself on fire inside the office of the Sub Divisional Police Officer in Vasai in November 2017 and died hours later. He had several cases of extortion against him and had been booked for molestation by the Virar police on the basis of a complaint filed by local residents, Amar and Mithilesh Jha.

The family demanded that senior inspector Yunus Shaikh of Virar police station be charged with abetting suicide for registering a false case and action be initiated against Amar and Mithilesh Jha. An investigation revealed Vikas had been harassed by local political rival, Munaf Baluch. A case of abetting suicide was registered against Baluch, Amar and Mithilesh . But the family was not happy that Shaikh was let off.

Last month, Vikas’s older brother, Amit, allegedly consumed rat poison in his home. Following his death, Shaikh’s name was added to the FIR. The police have arrested Amar and Mithilesh and are looking for Baluch.

