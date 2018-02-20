Viral video: Priya Varrier, director Omar Lulu move SC, seek quashing of FIR

Priya Prakash Varrier (File) Priya Prakash Varrier (File)

Actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot to fame after a clip of her debut Malayalam movie, Oru Adaar Love, went viral, and the film’s director Omar Lulu moved the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking the quashing of an FIR registered in Telangana following allegations that a song in the movie hurt religious sentiments of the Muslim community.

The petition filed through Advocate Haris Beeran and Pallavi Pratap contended that the “song is originally from an old folk song from Kerala which was written in 1978 by Mr. PMA Jabbar and was first sung by Mr. Thalassery Rafeeq, in the praise of the Prophet and his wife Beevi Khadija” and that “the claims that it hurts the religious sentiments of the Muslim Community are without any basis”. It will be mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Tuesday for urgent hearing.

The duo also requested the court to ask states not to initiate or register any criminal proceedings or complaint or FIR against them on the basis of complaints against the song and order a stay on all criminal proceedings arising out of such complaints. Varrier has said she was a student pursuing a BCom course at Vimala College in Thrissur district and that this was her first movie. The petitioners said the complaints were filed by “fringe elements” who misunderstood the lyrics of the song.

