Viral video: Former MLA booked for ‘abusing, threatening’ police officer

TWO DAYS after former MLA Ramesh Kadam was seen in a video allegedly abusing and threatening a police officer outside Byculla jail, an FIR was registered against him at the Nagpada police station.

The video went viral on Thursday on social media. Kadam, arrested in a Rs 356-crore scam, has been lodged in Byculla prison. The zonal deputy police commissioner was asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Mumbai Police spokesperson Rashmi Karandikar said, “Following the inquiry, an FIR has been registered against Kadam. He has been charged under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant while discharging public function), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of trust) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation).”

Police said the investigation was in progress and they would decide at a later stage if they needed to arrest Kadam.

The nearly two-minute-long video purportedly shows Kadam arguing with Inspector Manoj Pawar, who is attached to the Local Arms (LA) unit of the Mumbai Police. He is seen calling Pawar names and allegedly using derogatory language. He is also seen telling Pawar he would bring a privilege motion against him. He then warns Pawar “he would rot in the LA department for his entire life”. In the video, shot by a police constable, Pawar is restrained and does not react to what Kadam says.

The incident transpired when Kadam was being taken to JJ Hospital for a routine check-up. Kadam was arrested in August 2015 for his suspected role in a scam involving the Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Development Corporation (LASDC), of which he was the chairman.

Kadam, who was earlier lodged at Arthur Road jail, had written to court, complaining against his co-inmate NCP leader Sameer Bhujbal, as well as the prison authorities. He had sought to be transferred to another prison. Last year, the court ordered his transfer to Byculla prison after Arthur Road jail authorities too complained against him in their reply to his plea.

Recently, authorities at Byculla prison, too, wrote to court, seeking Kadam to be transferred to another prison citing indiscipline. The plea is pending.

