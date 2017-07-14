‘VIP treatment’ for Sasikala: Karnataka CM orders probe

VK Sasikala. (File) VK Sasikala. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday ordered a high-level probe into allegations made by Deputy Inspector General D Roopa against Prison Department officials, including providing VIP treatment to AIADMK leader V K Sasikala for a bribe of Rs 2 crore.

Roopa, a 2000-batch IPS officer who joined as DIG on June 23, submitted a report alleging irregularities and corruption at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru. The report, submitted to the Home Department and Director General of Police for Prison Department H N Sathyanarayana Rao on Wednesday, alleged VIP treatment for Sasikala — who is in jail in connection with a disproportionate assets case — and stamp paper scam kingpin Abdul Karim Telgi. It also claimed that medical staff in the prison department supplied drugs to prisoners.

According to the report, Sasikala has been provided an exclusive kitchen in violation of prison rules. “There was a rumour that you are aware of it and were paid Rs 2 crore for this facility. All these allegations are unfortunate and hence you have to address the issue immediately and take action…,” Roopa requested Rao in her report.

She alleged that Rao had been interfering in her work since she took charge as DIG. “You issued a memo to me seeking explanation on July 11, that is why I visited the central jail on July 10… I am sorry to say that this memo shows how the administration of the prison reaches such a low level,” she said.

DGP Rao rubbished the allegations. He told the media that he had never accepted anything from any prisoner. “We have not provided any special treatment to Sasikala. She is like any other woman prisoner and lodged in the first floor of the womens’ barrack. The allegations are baseless and there is no evidence for them,” Rao said.

Regarding the allegations on drug use, Rao said, “Roopa was not aware of the laws pertaining to the prison department, which forced her to make all these allegations. The drug issue is also not a new discovery. Every day the prisoners try to get ganja and we have taken measures to avoid it.”

Roopa, however, stood firm. “Whatever I mentioned in the report is true. If they want to prove me wrong, let them set up a fact-finding inquiry,” she said on Thursday. Siddaramaiah discussed the issue with senior police officials and directed them to conduct a high-level inquiry into all the allegations.

