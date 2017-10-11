Violent protest in Srinagar over braid chopping incidents

The braid chopping incidents have created a fear psychosis among residents of Kashmir, particularly women, as the culprits have been carrying out their attacks regularly. The braid chopping incidents have created a fear psychosis among residents of Kashmir, particularly women, as the culprits have been carrying out their attacks regularly.

A protest against the rising braid chopping incidents in Kashmir on Wednesday turned violent in Batamaloo area of the city as protestors pelted stones on law enforcing agencies, the police said.

Residents of Batamaloo area staged a protest against the alleged inaction of police against braid choppers following a fresh attack in the locality early this morning, police sources said.

They said the protestors turned violent when they were asked to disperse by police and started pelting stones.

Police used force to disperse the protestors, the sources added.

Although the protestors have been chased away, the market in the area has shut down in protest against the fresh attack.

Another braid chopping incident was reported from Bandi area of Uri on Wednesday where hair of an 18-year-old girl was chopped by miscreants when she had gone to a washroom outside her home in the early hours.

While police has formed special investigation teams, they have not been able to catch any of the culprits even as the number of attacks has crossed 60 across Kashmir Valley.

