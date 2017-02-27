Uttar Pradesh: Tension in Bulandshahr over video ‘insulting’ Gods

Bulandshahr’s Pahasu area was tense on Sunday after a video which allegedly showed a man using objectionable language against gods and goddesses went viral. Members of right wing organisations, in search of the accused, reached his family’s home, and resorted to stone- pelting. An FIR was lodged against the man while his family was detained for interrogation.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

According to police, the man in the video is seen abusing gods, women and PM Narendra Modi. The video was allegedly made in Hyderabad where the accused, a native of Pahasu, works in a carpet factory. Police added that after seeing the video, workers of right wing organisations reached his Pahasu home and created a ruckus, but did not find him. A mob then threw stones at them, leading to a clash.

“Some people injured in the stone pelting were hospitalised. Heavy security was deployed in the area. Police are conducting raids,” said SSP Sonia Singh.

“The video was made by some Rihan from Pahasu. A police team has been sent to Hyderabad to nab him. An FIR has been lodged against him under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc.), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC and the IT Act,” Singh added.