Violence against women in Jammu has declined over the past three years, says IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Jammu, said on Sunday that violence against women had declined over the last three years.

“Incidents of rape, kidnapping, molestation, eve-teasing and domestic violence against women are down this year compared to those in the previous two years and the trend is reflective of various pro-active measures taken by the state government and the department,” IGP, Jammu, S D Singh Jamwal said.

After assuming office, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had set up four additional women police stations – two each in Jammu and Kashmir regions – so that they can seek redressal of their grievances in areas close to their homes.

Last year in April, the government set up four women police stations, one each in Rajouri and Udhampur districts in Jammu and Baramulla, and Anantnag in Kashmir and sanctioned 208 posts (52 for each station). Jamwal said the additional police stations have strengthened efforts to tackle violence against women in a better way. The IGP said 151 rape cases were registered in Jammu till the end of September this year against 190 in 2015 and 188 last year.

“Of the 151 rape cases, charge sheets were filed in 55 cases, while 85 are still under investigation,” he said, adding 11 cases were not admitted. There were 506 cases of kidnapping in 2015 but the number came down to 274 until the end of September this year. A total of 352 cases were registered last year, Jamwal said.

He said five cases of dowry deaths were registered till September 30, while charge sheets were filed in two cases and three others were still under investigation. Last year, six dowry deaths were reported and five such cases were registered in 2015.

He said around 150 cases of cruelty towards women by husbands and others were registered till September-end against 273 in 2016 and 219 in 2015. Charge sheets were filed this year in 57 cases, while 87 are still under investigation.

Jamwal said the police have registered around 300 cases of molestation till September. Of these, charge sheets were filed in 219 cases and 73 were under various stages of investigation. As many as 377 cases of molestation were registered in 2016, while 370 such cases were filed in 2015, he said.

A total of 66 cases of eve-teasing were reported this year while 83 such cases were registered last year and 73 the year earlier, the officer said. The strength of women police force in the region has increased manifold and some of the women officers of the state have been directly recruited as Deputy Superintendents through state civil services examination.

“The decline (in the number of crimes against women) is because of the government’s efforts and the pro-active approach of the police,” Jamwal said, adding all police stations in the 10 districts have been directed to show zero tolerance in cases of violence against women.

“The newly set up women police stations made a big difference and the credit goes to the officers and the lower ranks. We will continue the good work to make our society a better place for women and we are hopeful that there will be further decline in the violence in the coming months,” he said.

The IGP said the police were also engaging the youth in the initiative, conducting awareness programmes and reaching out to the community leaders over the issue. “Our officers are visiting colleges and schools for delivering lectures, meeting the public and listening to their grievances. It has had a very good impact,” the IGP said, adding the women officers were doing a “wonderful job” in educating people, which has resulted in the decline of violence against women.

“The more we engage, the more it (issue of crimes against women) will remain in focus and the more positive results will be there. In the months to come, we will see a further decline (in the number of such cases,” he said.

