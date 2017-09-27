Violence on campus: Amid multiple probes, BHU chief proctor quits

Outside Banaras Hindu University on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Anand Singh) Outside Banaras Hindu University on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Anand Singh)

BHU Chief Proctor Professor O N Singh resigned on Tuesday taking “moral responsibility” for the recent incidents of alleged molestation of a student and violence on campus. The university authorities are learnt to have accepted his resignation. The resignation came even as the administration and police targeted BHU for not taking up issues of students, and the varsity faculty questioned the alleged forced entry of police into hostels and beating of staff members and students on Saturday night.

The conflicting views have reflected in multiple inquiries being ordered by the government, administration and BHU vice-chancellor into the violence on campus. Varanasi Commissioner Nitin Gokarn and ADG (Varanasi zone) Bishwajit Mahapatra have been probing the violence and cane charge even as the District Magistrate (DM) ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident on Monday. BHU Vice-Chancellor Dr Girish Chandra Tripathi also announced a judicial inquiry by a retired high court judge.

Police too are investigating the alleged molestation of a girl student and the FIRs against students for allegedly indulging in arson and attack on police. The commissioner and ADG submitted the ‘fact-finding’ report to the government on Tuesday. The commissioner refused to share details, but sources said the report held some police and district administration officials guilty for the cane charge. It, however, largely targeted the university administration for intensifying the situation, sources said.

When contacted, the commissioner said, “I have submitted the report to the state government after recording statements of students, local residents, police and administrative officials. I called the public to my office between 9 and 11 am to submit their representation and record their statements.” On the need for a judicial inquiry, he replied, “I cannot comment on why the V-C is getting a judicial inquiry done.” While the V-C could not be contacted, O N Singh had earlier said, “Only V-C sahab can reply on the need for a judicial inquiry. I have not received any notification.”

Additional District Magistrate (administration), Varanasi, Muninder Nath Upadhyay, who has been handed the magisterial inquiry, began the procedure on Tuesday by issuing notices to the policemen and magistrate present at the university when the violence took place. “Notice has also been issued to BHU Trauma Center staff seeking names of the injured who were brought for treatment. Locals too have been asked to present evidence,” Upadhyay told The Indian Express. Circle officer, Bhelupur area, A P Singh told The Indian Express, “Investigation had begun into cases on molestation and violence at BHU. The situation on the campus is under control.”

Police yet to record victim’s statement

Lucknow: Police are yet to record the statement of the 19-year-old student who was allegedly molested by motorcyclists at BHU campus on September 21. While the woman had got a case lodged under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) at Lanka police station the next day, the police said they could not reach her since.

“So far, the woman could not be reached to record her statement. She is not responding to phone calls. I contacted her friend, who said she would join the university after October 2,” said sub-inspector Mahesh Sharma, the investigating officer in the case. Meanwhile, police have collected CCTV footage from the college campus.

with ens inputs

