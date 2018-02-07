Violence in Punjab town after SUVs mow down two

Vehicles torched by the mob on Tuesday. (Express photo: Rana Simranjit Singh) Vehicles torched by the mob on Tuesday. (Express photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)

Violence erupted in Dera Baba Nanak town, around 50 km from Amritsar, on Tuesday afternoon after two youths were allegedly crushed to death on Fatehgarh Churian road. Subeg Singh (32) and his friend Sanjeev Kumar (25) were allegedly run over repeatedly by unidentified men in two SUVs. Manager of a liquor vend, where one of the two victims worked, and his four aides were later booked for murder. No arrests have been made so far.

Following the incident, relatives and friends of the deceased went on a rampage and burnt two vehicles, two liqour vends and a shelter for the vend staff. The mob also damaged power lines in various parts of the town. Electricity supply in many areas could not be restored till late in the evening.

Police managed to bring situation back to normal by late evening. Heavy force has been deployed in the town to prevent untoward incidents.

Based on a statement by Subeg’s brother, Baghel Singh, police have booked Nirmal Singh Randhawa, Jagtar Singh Kang, Aman, Surjit Singh and his driver Billa and four unidentified persons on charges of murder, besides other provisions under IPC. Police said Randhawa manages the liquor business in the town. Preliminary probe has revealed that Subeg worked for him till a few months ago.

“Subeg was appointed incharge of liquor vends in our town, but he developed differences with Randhawa and quit. He was then working with liquor vends in Ramdas town. But the cartel here nursed a grudge against him,” Baghel Singh told The Indian Express.

“I was working in the fields when Subeg brought me tea. Sanjeev was with him. They left for home on a scooter. As they hit the road, I saw two SUVs hit the scooter from behind and crush Subeg and Sanjeev. As I ran towards the spot, I saw that Subeg tried to get up, but one of SUVs reversed and ran him over. Both died on the spot.”

As news of the incident spread, a mob hit the roads and vandalised two liquor vends near Subeg’s house. They then set afire another vend in the main market near police station. They also set on fire accommodation for the staff of liquor vends. Two vehicles, purportedly belonging to Randhawa’s group, were also torched.

Sanjeev’s uncle Ashok Kumar said, “Our son had nothing to do with liquor business. He was just Subeg’s friend. It was his bad luck that he was with him when he was attacked.”

SHO, Dera Baba Nanak, Inspector Sukhdarshan Singh, said, “We have lodged a case against those named by families of the deceased. The autopsy report is awaited. We are trying to nab the accused.”

SSP Opinderjit Singh Ghuman said, “We are investigating who owns the liquor vends. We have lodged a case against the manager Nirmal Singh Randhawa and others and are conducting raids.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App